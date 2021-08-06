Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.36.

Shares of SLF opened at C$64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

