Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Increased by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

TREX opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

