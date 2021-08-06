Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

RARE stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.