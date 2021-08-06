Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut by William Blair

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.14. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $117,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.