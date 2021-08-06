Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of LBRT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

