Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

