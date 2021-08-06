Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

