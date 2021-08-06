Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

