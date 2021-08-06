Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

