Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increased by Analyst

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

