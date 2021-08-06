QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

