Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

