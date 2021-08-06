Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.82. 21,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,931. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.