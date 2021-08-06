QuadrantProtocol Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $139,825.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

