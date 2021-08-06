Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $170.31 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

