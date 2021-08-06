QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.43. 375,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,712. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.