QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.