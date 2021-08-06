Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $537,155.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.08 or 0.06798058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.46 or 0.01332314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00356558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.15 or 0.00648841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00347674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00298489 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,578,026 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

