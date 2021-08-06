QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,342.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $19.06 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.