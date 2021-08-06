Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $24.39 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $24.39 million and $59.60 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,844,506 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.