QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $225,303.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

