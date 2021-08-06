Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) PT Lowered to $4.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of QTNT opened at $3.77 on Friday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quotient by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

