Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 76,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,159. The stock has a market cap of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $636,447. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

