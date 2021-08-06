Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $9.63. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 5,187 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $636,447 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $31,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 514,316 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $772.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

