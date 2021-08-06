Qwertycoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $12.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

