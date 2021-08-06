RAI Finance One Day Volume Reaches $8.31 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00114095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,824.58 or 0.99825618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00826222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.