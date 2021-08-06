Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92,222.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $92,222.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00119643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00144240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.50 or 1.00002497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.30 or 0.00804222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

