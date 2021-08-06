RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RAPT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $838.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,943 shares of company stock valued at $378,426. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

