Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $13.14 on Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.14 or 0.00030829 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $60.20 million and $5.74 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,582,067 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

