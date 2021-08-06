RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €840.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:RAA traded up €76.30 ($89.76) during trading on Thursday, reaching €1,029.50 ($1,211.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €789.68. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.