Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 184,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,087,000 after buying an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,762,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.