Raymond James Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.