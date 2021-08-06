Raymond James Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

