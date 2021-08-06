Raymond James Cuts InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s current price.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,465. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

