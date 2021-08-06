Raymond James Downgrades HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to Market Perform

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.

HLS traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$16.42. 10,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,778. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. Analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

