Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $249.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.52.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

