Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 88,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,338,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $425.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $430.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

