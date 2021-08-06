Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,427.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,510,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,211,000 after purchasing an additional 455,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 915,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

