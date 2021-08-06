Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 526 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $134.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

