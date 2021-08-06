RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.80. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.