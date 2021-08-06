RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $71.50. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

