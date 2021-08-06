Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

