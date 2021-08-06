Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) recently:

8/3/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey's few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. "

6/8/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of FCCY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

