Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) recently:

8/3/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

