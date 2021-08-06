Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,952 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.05. 802,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

