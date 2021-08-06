Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

