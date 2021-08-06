Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

