Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Critical Review

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 9.38 -$6.81 million N/A N/A BlackLine $351.74 million 19.14 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -1,054.27

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70

BlackLine has a consensus target price of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36% BlackLine -19.79% -1.30% -0.42%

Summary

BlackLine beats Red Violet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

