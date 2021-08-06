RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.05

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KUT opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$59.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

