Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $652,401.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00151037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.32 or 0.99816127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.00799118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

